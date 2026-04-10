22 million Americans lack cardiologist access: Report

Medicus Healthcare Solutions released a report outlining a projected shortage of 3,010 full-time equivalent cardiologists in 2026.

The report found about 22 million Americans live in counties without a practicing cardiologist, with an average of nearly 2,000 patients per cardiologist nationwide, according to an April 9 news release.

Access gaps are more pronounced in rural areas, where 86.2% of counties lack a cardiologist, the report said.

The analysis draws on national workforce data, industry research and proprietary data to examine drivers of the shortage, including demographic shifts, training pipeline constraints and rising rates of cardiovascular disease.

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