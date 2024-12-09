2 Florida-based cardiology practices join BayCare Medical Group

Pediatric Cardiology Associates and Tampa Bay Adult Congenital Heart Center physicians have joined BayCare Medical Group, BayCare's physician practice, which operates facilities in Brandon, Lakeland, Safety Harbor, St. Petersburg, Sarasota, Tampa and Wesley Chapel, Fla.

BayCare is West Central Florida's largest provider of pediatric services, according to a Dec. 9 news release.

The addition involves more than a dozen physicians and advanced practice providers and a total of about 60 team members.

Providers will continue to serve patients at the same locations. BayCare and Pediatric Cardiology Associates have long worked together to care for patients, according to the release.