10 updates on cardiology and ASCs

Here are 10 updates on cardiology in the ASC space over the past 90 days:

1. Satjit Bhusri, MD, opened Upper East Side Cardiology in New York City, focused on creating treatment plans for patients around several cardiovascular services.

2. Longview, Texas-based Christus Good Shepherd Health System broke ground on an $8.5 million cardiovascular center of excellence.

3. Interventional cardiologist Craig Walker, MD, completed the first outpatient procedure at Houma, La.-based Cardiovascular Institute of the South's new ASC.

4. New York City-based St. John's Medical Group opened an outpatient medical practice in the Queens neighborhood Rockaway Park. It has plans to add cardiology in 2021.

5. A bill that would allow more New Jersey facilities to perform certain cardiac interventions passed the full state Senate with a 35-1 vote on Dec. 17.

6. The American College of Cardiology created a pathway to discharge percutaneous coronary intervention patients on the same day.

7. Hill-Rom Holdings reached a $375 million deal to acquire Bardy Diagnostics. This move will accelerate cardiac remote monitoring efforts in ASCs.

8. MedAxiom, a cardiovascular membership organization, partnered with ASC management company Atlas Healthcare Partners in November 2020.

9. Little Rock, Ark.-based CHI St. Vincent Heart Institute performed the first transcaval transcatheter aortic valve replacement heart procedure in the state.

10. Thomasville-based Cardiovascular Consultants of South Georgia moved to a new location after experiencing continued growth.

