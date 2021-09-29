Younger vs. older physician debts & expenses: Medscape

Almost 20 percent of physicians ages 40-69 still have student loan debt, according to the Medscape Young Physician Compensation Report 2021.

Almost 2,500 physicians under 40 years old participated in the survey, published Sept. 24. Data was collected from Oct. 6, 2020, through Feb. 11, 2021.

Medscape categorized physicians under 40 as younger physicians and those 40-69 as older physicians.

Here's a breakdown on younger vs. older physician debts and expenses:

Own medical school loans:

53 percent of younger physicians

19 percent of older physicians

Spouse/significant other loans:

22 percent of younger physicians

7 percent of older physicians

Credit card debt:

19 percent of younger physicians

26 percent of older physicians

Mortgage on primary residence:

64 percent of younger physicians

66 percent of older physicians

Car loan payments:

39 percent of younger physicians

37 percent of older physicians

Child care:

27 percent of younger physicians

10 percent of older physicians

Business loans: