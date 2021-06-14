Worst states for physicians to practice over the past 5 years: Medscape

West Virginia was named the worst state for physicians to practice twice in the past five years by Medscape's Best and Worst Places to Practice reports from 2017-21.

The annual report examines physician compensation, practice conditions and quality of life across the U.S.

Here are the five worst states for physicians to practice over the past five years:

2021:

1. West Virginia

2. Louisiana

3. New Mexico

4. Nevada

5. Rhode Island

2020:

1. Arizona

2. Mississippi

3. South Carolina

4. Nevada

5. West Virginia

2019:

1. Kentucky

2. West Virginia

3. Louisiana

4. Nevada

5. Oklahoma

2018

1. West Virginia

2. Louisiana

3. Mississippi

4. Kentucky

5. New Mexico

2017

1. Louisiana

2. Arizona

3. Nevada

4. New Mexico

5. Oklahoma