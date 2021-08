Worst states for healthcare over the past 4 years

Louisiana has ranked in the top eight worst states for healthcare for the past four years, according to WalletHub.

The personal finance website annually ranks states by healthcare costs, accessibility and outcome.

Here are the worst states for healthcare over the past four years:

2021:

1. Alabama

2. Louisiana

3. Arkansas

4. Mississippi

5. North Carolina

6. Oklahoma

7. Wyoming

8. West Virginia

2020:

1. Georgia

2. Louisiana

3. Alabama

4. North Carolina

5. Mississippi

6. Arkansas

7. Tennessee

8. South Carolina

2019:

1. Alaska

2. North Carolina

3. Mississippi

4. South Carolina

5. Arkansas

6. Georgia

7. Oklahoma

8. Louisiana

2018:

1. Louisiana

2. Mississippi

3. Alaska

4. Arkansas

5. North Carolina

6. Alabama

7. Oklahoma

8. South Carolina