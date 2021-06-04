Which ASC specialties feel fairly compensated: Medscape

Only 53 percent of orthopedic physicians said they feel fairly compensated. 

Here are six ASC specialties ranked by whether they feel fairly compensated, based on Medscape's 2021 Physician Compensation Report:

  • Orthopedics: 53 percent of orthopedists said they feel fairly compensated.
  • Gastroenterology: 55 percent of gastroenterologists said they feel fairly compensated.
  • Ophthalmology: 55 percent of ophthalmologists said they feel fairly compensated. 
  • Anesthesia: 58 percent of anesthesiologists said they feel fairly compensated. 
  • Cardiology: 61 percent of cardiologists said they feel fairly compensated. 
  • Plastic surgery: 68 percent of plastic surgeons said they feel fairly compensated. 

