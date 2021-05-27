When will 5 ASC specialties return to pre-COVID-19 income levels?

Fourteen percent of gastroenterologists say they don't think their income will ever return to pre-COVID-19 levels. 

Here are five ASC specialties and when physicians say their income will recover, based on Medscape's 2021 Physician Compensation Report:

Orthopedics:

  • 43 percent of orthopedists say income will return to pre-COVID-19 levels in the next 2-3 years
  • 41 percent say in the next year
  • 12 percent say it will never return
  • 4 percent say in the next 4-5 years 
  • 0 percent say in more than 5 years

Ophthalmology:

  • 53 percent of ophthalmologists say income will return to pre-COVID-19 levels in the next year
  • 37 percent say in the next 2-3 years
  • 8 percent say it will never return 
  • 2 percent say in the next 4-5 years 
  • 1 percent says in more than 5 years

Gastroenterology:

  • 50 percent of gastroenterologists say income will return to pre-COVID-19 levels in the next year
  • 34 percent say in the next 2-3 years
  • 14 percent say they will never return
  • 2 percent say in the next 4-5 years 
  • 0 percent say in more than 5 years

Anesthesia:

  • 45 percent of anesthesiologists say income will return to pre-COVID-19 levels in the next year
  • 36 percent say in the next 2-3 years
  • 14 percent say it will never return
  • 3 percent say in the next 4-5 years 
  • 1 percent says in more than 5 years

Cardiology:

  • 48 percent of cardiologists say income will return to pre-COVID-19 levels in the next year
  • 38 percent say in the next 2-3 years
  • 9 percent say it will never return 
  • 3 percent say in the next 4-5 years 
  • 1 percent says in more than 5 years

