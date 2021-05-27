When will 5 ASC specialties return to pre-COVID-19 income levels?

Fourteen percent of gastroenterologists say they don't think their income will ever return to pre-COVID-19 levels.

Here are five ASC specialties and when physicians say their income will recover, based on Medscape's 2021 Physician Compensation Report:

Orthopedics:

43 percent of orthopedists say income will return to pre-COVID-19 levels in the next 2-3 years

41 percent say in the next year

12 percent say it will never return

4 percent say in the next 4-5 years

0 percent say in more than 5 years

Ophthalmology:

53 percent of ophthalmologists say income will return to pre-COVID-19 levels in the next year

37 percent say in the next 2-3 years

8 percent say it will never return

2 percent say in the next 4-5 years

1 percent says in more than 5 years

Gastroenterology:

50 percent of gastroenterologists say income will return to pre-COVID-19 levels in the next year

34 percent say in the next 2-3 years

14 percent say they will never return

2 percent say in the next 4-5 years

0 percent say in more than 5 years

Anesthesia:

45 percent of anesthesiologists say income will return to pre-COVID-19 levels in the next year

36 percent say in the next 2-3 years

14 percent say it will never return

3 percent say in the next 4-5 years

1 percent says in more than 5 years

Cardiology: