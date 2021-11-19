What physician assistants are paid in all 50 states

The national average pay for physician assistants is $55.81 per hour or $116,080 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

The highest average pay for physician assistants is in Alaska, and the lowest is in Kentucky. New York holds the most employed physician assistants per 1,000 jobs statewide, while Mississippi holds the fewest.

Here are the pay and employment statistics for PAs by state, in descending order:

State

No. of employed PAs

PAs per 1,000 jobs

Rank

State

Average hourly wage

Average salary

New York

13,760

1.584

1

Alaska

$72.32

$150,430

Connecticut

2,310

1.499

2

Connecticut

$70.24

$146,110

Maine

830

1.442

3

Rhode Island

$65.29

$135,800

Alaska

430

1.440

4

California

$64.99

$135,180

North Carolina

6,140

1.432

5

Nevada

$64.77

$134,710

Montana

650

1.419

6

New Jersey

$63.08

$131,210

West Virginia

920

1.417

7

Washington

$62.46

$129,910

Pennsylvania

7,300

1.324

8

Vermont

$61.56

$128,050

South Dakota

510

1.236

9

New York

$60.76

$126,370

Nebraska

1,150

1.216

10

New Hampshire

$59.65

$124,080

Colorado

3,080

1.194

11

New Mexico

$59.43

$123,620

Georgia

5,080

1.180

12

Minnesota

$58.79

$122,280

Maryland

2,930

1.162

13

North Dakota

$57.34

$119,270

Michigan

4,350

1.109

14

Oregon

$57.24

$119,050

Idaho

790

1.098

15

Oklahoma

$56.79

$118,130

Massachusetts

3,650

1.091

16

Idaho

$56.71

$117,960

Delaware

440

1.033

17

Massachusetts

$56.65

$117,830

New Hampshire

620

1.001

18

Iowa

$56.62

$117,770

Oklahoma

1,510

0.969

19

Wyoming

$56.57

$117,660

Wisconsin

2,580

0.953

20

Maine

$56.34

$117,180

Minnesota

2,570

0.947

21

Montana

$56.30

$117,100

Wyoming

250

0.941

22

Hawaii

$55.63

$115,710

New Mexico

720

0.920

23

Maryland

$55.27

$114,970

Vermont

260

0.909

24

District of Columbia

$54.97

$114,330

Arizona

2,510

0.887

25

Arizona

$54.74

$113,850

Washington

2,780

0.870

26

Wisconsin

$54.73

$113,830

Florida

7,310

0.866

27

West Virginia

$54.70

$113,770

Ohio

4,440

0.864

28

Nebraska

$54.44

$113,240

Oregon

1,550

0.856

29

North Carolina

$54.09

$112,510

Kansas

1,030

0.777

30

Texas

$53.94

$112,200

South Carolina

1,530

0.757

31

Delaware

$53.86

$112,020

Texas

8,990

0.743

32

Michigan

$53.39

$111,050

Utah

1,100

0.738

33

Colorado

$53.06

$110,370

District of Columbia

500

0.730

34

Illinois

$52.97

$110,190

Tennessee

2,080

0.715

35

Kansas

$52.71

$109,640

Nevada

880

0.704

36

South Dakota

$52.54

$109,290

California

11,490

0.699

37

Florida

$52.32

$108,820

Virginia

2,490

0.672

38

Utah

$52.22

$108,620

Iowa

940

0.638

39

Virginia

$51.94

$108,040

New Jersey

2,350

0.621

40

Ohio

$51.73

$107,600

North Dakota

250

0.616

41

Pennsylvania

$51.69

$107,520

Kentucky

1,070

0.598

42

Georgia

$50.11

$104,230

Louisiana

1,070

0.594

43

South Carolina

$49.59

$103,150

Indiana

1,650

0.564

44

Indiana

$49.05

$102,030

Illinois

3,160

0.562

45

Arkansas

$48.91

$101,740

Hawaii

300

0.515

46

Tennessee

$48.86

$101,640

Arkansas

580

0.491

47

Missouri

$45.20

$94,020

Rhode Island

220

0.487

48

Louisiana

$45.08

$93,770

Missouri

1,240

0.462

49

Alabama

$42.55

$88,500

Alabama

680

0.356

50

Mississippi

$41.05

$85,380

Mississippi

290

0.266

51

Kentucky

$38.17

$79,390

 

