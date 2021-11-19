What physician assistants are paid in all 50 states

- Small
The national average pay for physician assistants is $55.81 per hour or $116,080 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.
The highest average pay for physician assistants is in Alaska, and the lowest is in Kentucky. New York holds the most employed physician assistants per 1,000 jobs statewide, while Mississippi holds the fewest.
Here are the pay and employment statistics for PAs by state, in descending order:
|
State
|
No. of employed PAs
|
PAs per 1,000 jobs
|
Rank
|
State
|
Average hourly wage
|
Average salary
|
New York
|
13,760
|
1.584
|
1
|
Alaska
|
$72.32
|
$150,430
|
Connecticut
|
2,310
|
1.499
|
2
|
Connecticut
|
$70.24
|
$146,110
|
Maine
|
830
|
1.442
|
3
|
Rhode Island
|
$65.29
|
$135,800
|
Alaska
|
430
|
1.440
|
4
|
California
|
$64.99
|
$135,180
|
North Carolina
|
6,140
|
1.432
|
5
|
Nevada
|
$64.77
|
$134,710
|
Montana
|
650
|
1.419
|
6
|
New Jersey
|
$63.08
|
$131,210
|
West Virginia
|
920
|
1.417
|
7
|
Washington
|
$62.46
|
$129,910
|
Pennsylvania
|
7,300
|
1.324
|
8
|
Vermont
|
$61.56
|
$128,050
|
South Dakota
|
510
|
1.236
|
9
|
New York
|
$60.76
|
$126,370
|
Nebraska
|
1,150
|
1.216
|
10
|
New Hampshire
|
$59.65
|
$124,080
|
Colorado
|
3,080
|
1.194
|
11
|
New Mexico
|
$59.43
|
$123,620
|
Georgia
|
5,080
|
1.180
|
12
|
Minnesota
|
$58.79
|
$122,280
|
Maryland
|
2,930
|
1.162
|
13
|
North Dakota
|
$57.34
|
$119,270
|
Michigan
|
4,350
|
1.109
|
14
|
Oregon
|
$57.24
|
$119,050
|
Idaho
|
790
|
1.098
|
15
|
Oklahoma
|
$56.79
|
$118,130
|
Massachusetts
|
3,650
|
1.091
|
16
|
Idaho
|
$56.71
|
$117,960
|
Delaware
|
440
|
1.033
|
17
|
Massachusetts
|
$56.65
|
$117,830
|
New Hampshire
|
620
|
1.001
|
18
|
Iowa
|
$56.62
|
$117,770
|
Oklahoma
|
1,510
|
0.969
|
19
|
Wyoming
|
$56.57
|
$117,660
|
Wisconsin
|
2,580
|
0.953
|
20
|
Maine
|
$56.34
|
$117,180
|
Minnesota
|
2,570
|
0.947
|
21
|
Montana
|
$56.30
|
$117,100
|
Wyoming
|
250
|
0.941
|
22
|
Hawaii
|
$55.63
|
$115,710
|
New Mexico
|
720
|
0.920
|
23
|
Maryland
|
$55.27
|
$114,970
|
Vermont
|
260
|
0.909
|
24
|
District of Columbia
|
$54.97
|
$114,330
|
Arizona
|
2,510
|
0.887
|
25
|
Arizona
|
$54.74
|
$113,850
|
Washington
|
2,780
|
0.870
|
26
|
Wisconsin
|
$54.73
|
$113,830
|
Florida
|
7,310
|
0.866
|
27
|
West Virginia
|
$54.70
|
$113,770
|
Ohio
|
4,440
|
0.864
|
28
|
Nebraska
|
$54.44
|
$113,240
|
Oregon
|
1,550
|
0.856
|
29
|
North Carolina
|
$54.09
|
$112,510
|
Kansas
|
1,030
|
0.777
|
30
|
Texas
|
$53.94
|
$112,200
|
South Carolina
|
1,530
|
0.757
|
31
|
Delaware
|
$53.86
|
$112,020
|
Texas
|
8,990
|
0.743
|
32
|
Michigan
|
$53.39
|
$111,050
|
Utah
|
1,100
|
0.738
|
33
|
Colorado
|
$53.06
|
$110,370
|
District of Columbia
|
500
|
0.730
|
34
|
Illinois
|
$52.97
|
$110,190
|
Tennessee
|
2,080
|
0.715
|
35
|
Kansas
|
$52.71
|
$109,640
|
Nevada
|
880
|
0.704
|
36
|
South Dakota
|
$52.54
|
$109,290
|
California
|
11,490
|
0.699
|
37
|
Florida
|
$52.32
|
$108,820
|
Virginia
|
2,490
|
0.672
|
38
|
Utah
|
$52.22
|
$108,620
|
Iowa
|
940
|
0.638
|
39
|
Virginia
|
$51.94
|
$108,040
|
New Jersey
|
2,350
|
0.621
|
40
|
Ohio
|
$51.73
|
$107,600
|
North Dakota
|
250
|
0.616
|
41
|
Pennsylvania
|
$51.69
|
$107,520
|
Kentucky
|
1,070
|
0.598
|
42
|
Georgia
|
$50.11
|
$104,230
|
Louisiana
|
1,070
|
0.594
|
43
|
South Carolina
|
$49.59
|
$103,150
|
Indiana
|
1,650
|
0.564
|
44
|
Indiana
|
$49.05
|
$102,030
|
Illinois
|
3,160
|
0.562
|
45
|
Arkansas
|
$48.91
|
$101,740
|
Hawaii
|
300
|
0.515
|
46
|
Tennessee
|
$48.86
|
$101,640
|
Arkansas
|
580
|
0.491
|
47
|
Missouri
|
$45.20
|
$94,020
|
Rhode Island
|
220
|
0.487
|
48
|
Louisiana
|
$45.08
|
$93,770
|
Missouri
|
1,240
|
0.462
|
49
|
Alabama
|
$42.55
|
$88,500
|
Alabama
|
680
|
0.356
|
50
|
Mississippi
|
$41.05
|
$85,380
|
Mississippi
|
290
|
0.266
|
51
|
Kentucky
|
$38.17
|
$79,390