What factors contribute to physician bad behavior?

Fifty three percent of physicians said physician bad behavior was due to general personal arrogance, according to Medscape's report, "Physicians Behaving Badly: Has It Gotten Worse?"
Medscape surveyed more than 2,000 physicians for a report on the extent and nature of bad behavior among physicians in the past five years.
Here are the factors that surveyed physicians said contributed to bad behavior:
- General personal arrogance: 53 percent
- Changing times and acceptance of more casual behavior: 53 percent
- Personal issues unrelated to work: 51 percent
- Job-related stress: 41 percent
- Lack of training in medical school on social skills: 28 percent
- More demanding patients: 21 percent
- Mental health effects from working during the COVID-19 pandemic: 18 percent
- Six percent said they don't think any factors are contributing to inappropriate or unprofessional behaviors.