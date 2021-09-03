What factors contribute to physician bad behavior?

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

Fifty three percent of physicians said physician bad behavior was due to general personal arrogance, according to Medscape's report, "Physicians Behaving Badly: Has It Gotten Worse?"

Medscape surveyed more than 2,000 physicians for a report on the extent and nature of bad behavior among physicians in the past five years. 

Here are the factors that surveyed physicians said contributed to bad behavior:

  • General personal arrogance: 53 percent 
  • Changing times and acceptance of more casual behavior: 53 percent
  • Personal issues unrelated to work: 51 percent 
  • Job-related stress: 41 percent
  • Lack of training in medical school on social skills: 28 percent
  • More demanding patients: 21 percent
  • Mental health effects from working during the COVID-19 pandemic: 18 percent 
  • Six percent said they don't think any factors are contributing to inappropriate or unprofessional behaviors.

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast