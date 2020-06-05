What clinicians would pick the same specialty again if starting over

Medscape released its "Physician Compensation Report 2020," examining physician salaries, challenges and job satisfaction..

Medscape surveyed 17,461 clinicians across more than 30 specialties from across the U.S. between Oct. 4, 2019, and Feb. 10, 2020.

Here, clinicians from 29 specialties shared if they would select their same specialty again if they were starting over:

Orthopedics: 97 percent would pick the same specialty again

Oncology: 96 percent

Ophthalmology: 95 percent

Dermatology: 95 percent

Plastic surgery: 94 percent

Radiology: 93 percent

Cardiology: 92 percent

Gastroenterology: 91 percent

ENT: 90 percent

Urology: 89 percent

Anesthesiology: 89 percent

Psychiatry: 89 percent

Neurology: 86 percent

Infectious diseases: 85 percent

Allergy: 84 percent

General surgery: 84 percent

Pediatrics: 83 percent

Public health: 83 percent

Rheumatology: 81 percent

Emergency medicine: 80 percent

Pathology: 80 percent

Diabetes: 80 percent

Physical medicine: 77 percent

Critical care: 77 percent

OB/GYN: 76 percent

Pulmonary medicine: 75 percent

Family medicine: 70 percent

Neprology: 69 percent

Internal medicine: 66 percent

