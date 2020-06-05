What clinicians would pick the same specialty again if starting over
Medscape released its "Physician Compensation Report 2020," examining physician salaries, challenges and job satisfaction..
Medscape surveyed 17,461 clinicians across more than 30 specialties from across the U.S. between Oct. 4, 2019, and Feb. 10, 2020.
Here, clinicians from 29 specialties shared if they would select their same specialty again if they were starting over:
Orthopedics: 97 percent would pick the same specialty again
Oncology: 96 percent
Ophthalmology: 95 percent
Dermatology: 95 percent
Plastic surgery: 94 percent
Radiology: 93 percent
Cardiology: 92 percent
Gastroenterology: 91 percent
ENT: 90 percent
Urology: 89 percent
Anesthesiology: 89 percent
Psychiatry: 89 percent
Neurology: 86 percent
Infectious diseases: 85 percent
Allergy: 84 percent
General surgery: 84 percent
Pediatrics: 83 percent
Public health: 83 percent
Rheumatology: 81 percent
Emergency medicine: 80 percent
Pathology: 80 percent
Diabetes: 80 percent
Physical medicine: 77 percent
Critical care: 77 percent
OB/GYN: 76 percent
Pulmonary medicine: 75 percent
Family medicine: 70 percent
Neprology: 69 percent
Internal medicine: 66 percent
