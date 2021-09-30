Top-paying physician specialties in last 5 years, per Medscape

Medscape's annual Physician Compensation Report details the top-earning physician specialties. In the last five years, orthopedics and plastic surgery have remained at the top of the list, while general surgery has not made the top 10 list since 2017.

Here are the top paying physician specialties over the past five years, followed by their average annual salaries:

2021

Plastic surgery: $526,000

Orthopedics and orthopedic surgery: $511,000

Cardiology: $459,000

Urology: $427,000

Otolaryngology: $417,000

Radiology: $413,000

Gastroenterology: $406,000

Oncology: $403,000

Dermatology: $394,000

Ophthalmology: $379,000

2020

Orthopedics: $511,000

Plastic surgery: $479,000

Otolaryngology: $455,000

Cardiology: $438,000

Radiology: $427,000

Gastroenterology: $419,000

Urology: $417,000

Dermatology: $411,000

Anesthesiology: $398,000

Ophthalmology: $378,000

2019

Orthopedics: $482,000

Plastic surgery: $471,000

Otolaryngology: $461,000

Cardiology: $430,000

Dermatology: $419,000

Radiology: $419,000

Gastroenterology: $417,000

Urology: $408,000

Anesthesiology: $392,000

Ophthalmology: $366,000

2018

Plastic surgery: $501,000

Orthopedics: $497,000

Cardiology: $423,000

Gastroenterology: $408,000

Radiology: $401,000

Dermatology: $392,000

Anesthesiology: $386,000

Otolaryngology: $383,000

Urology: $373,000

Oncology: $363,000

2017

Orthopedics: $489,000

Plastic surgery: $440,000

Cardiology: $410,000

Urology: $400,000

Otolaryngology: $398,000

Radiology: $396,000

Gastroenterology: $391,000

Dermatology: $386,000

Anesthesiology: $364,000

General surgery: $352,000