Top 35 ASCs performing the most Medicare procedures

Here are the top 35 ASCs ranked by number of Medicare procedures performed so far in 2021, according to data from Definitive Healthcare:

Rank

ASC name

Total Medicare Charges

Total Medicare Procedures

1

Surgery Center South (Dothan, Ala.)

$6,616,014

142,292

2

Northwoods Surgery Center (Woodruff, Wisc.)

$846,674

73,208

3

Comprehensive Pain Center for Surgery (Madison, Miss.)

$801,603

55,083

4

Tower Wound Care Center (Los Angeles)

$9,125,992

54,541

5

Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Gainesville, Fla.)

$2,369,276

50,041

6

Clinic 5C (Spokane, Wash.)

$495,209

49,507

7

Physicians Day Surgery Center (Naples, Fla.)

$2,367,543

31,387

8

IU Health Senate Street Surgery Center (Indianapolis)

$3,734,832

30,913

9

Davis Ambulatory Surgical Center (Durham, N.C.)

$4,063,937

30,910

10

TLC Outpatient Surgery and Laser Center (Lady Lake, Fla.)

$2,130,294

28,642

11

Community Surgery Center East (Indianapolis)

$3,195,980

27,952

12

Riverwalk Surgery Center (Fort Myers, Fla.)

$1,863,421

27,423

13

Center for Outpatient Surgery (Whittier, Calif.)

$1,545,258

26,250

14

San Luis Obispo (Calif.) Surgery Center

$3,797,861

26,018

15

Medical Center Clinic-Pensacola (Fla.)

$6,122,279

23,174

16

Urology Center of Spartanburg (S.C.)

$3,505,046

21,180

17

Yellowstone Surgery Center Downtown (Billings, Mont.)

$2,790,332

20,459

18

Hattiesburg (Miss.) Clinic-Ambulatory Surgery Center

$5,988,992

20,320

19

Jersey Shore Ambulatory Surgical Center (Somers Point, N.J.)

$1,164,511

18,712

20

Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Fort Worth (Texas)

$5,608,129

18,534

21

Community Surgery Center North (Indianapolis)

$2,956,632

18,405

22

Surgical Center of Greensboro (N.C.)

$3,523,804

17,627

23

Sarasota (Fla.) Physicians Surgical Center

$1,873,847

17,595

24

Timonium (Md.) Surgery Center

$1,239,737

17,428

25

Delaware Outpatient Center for Surgery (Newark, Del.)

$3,590,602

17,404

26

Cool Springs Surgery Center (Franklin, Tenn.)

$5,173,675

17,370

27

Santa Fe Surgery Center (Lady Lake, Fla.)

$4,244,019

17,134

28

St. Mary's Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond, Va.)

$1,356,577

16,741

29

OSE Surgery Center (Birmingham, Ala.)

$2,936,719

16,633

30

Murdock Surgery Center (Port Charlotte, Fla.)

$5,660,630

16,415

31

Trails Edge Surgery Center (Bonita Springs, Fla.)

$2,232,453

16,281

32

M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center-Minneapolis

$2,518,487

15,997

33

Vidant SurgiCenter (Greenville, N.C.)

$4,291,894

15,806

34

North Dakota Surgery Center (Grand Forks, N.D.)

$1,468,437

15,601

35

Santa Rosa (Calif.) Surgery and Endoscopy Center

$7,827,216

15,362

