Top 35 ASCs performing the most Medicare procedures

Here are the top 35 ASCs ranked by number of Medicare procedures performed so far in 2021, according to data from Definitive Healthcare:

Rank ASC name Total Medicare Charges Total Medicare Procedures 1 Surgery Center South (Dothan, Ala.) $6,616,014 142,292 2 Northwoods Surgery Center (Woodruff, Wisc.) $846,674 73,208 3 Comprehensive Pain Center for Surgery (Madison, Miss.) $801,603 55,083 4 Tower Wound Care Center (Los Angeles) $9,125,992 54,541 5 Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Gainesville, Fla.) $2,369,276 50,041 6 Clinic 5C (Spokane, Wash.) $495,209 49,507 7 Physicians Day Surgery Center (Naples, Fla.) $2,367,543 31,387 8 IU Health Senate Street Surgery Center (Indianapolis) $3,734,832 30,913 9 Davis Ambulatory Surgical Center (Durham, N.C.) $4,063,937 30,910 10 TLC Outpatient Surgery and Laser Center (Lady Lake, Fla.) $2,130,294 28,642 11 Community Surgery Center East (Indianapolis) $3,195,980 27,952 12 Riverwalk Surgery Center (Fort Myers, Fla.) $1,863,421 27,423 13 Center for Outpatient Surgery (Whittier, Calif.) $1,545,258 26,250 14 San Luis Obispo (Calif.) Surgery Center $3,797,861 26,018 15 Medical Center Clinic-Pensacola (Fla.) $6,122,279 23,174 16 Urology Center of Spartanburg (S.C.) $3,505,046 21,180 17 Yellowstone Surgery Center Downtown (Billings, Mont.) $2,790,332 20,459 18 Hattiesburg (Miss.) Clinic-Ambulatory Surgery Center $5,988,992 20,320 19 Jersey Shore Ambulatory Surgical Center (Somers Point, N.J.) $1,164,511 18,712 20 Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Fort Worth (Texas) $5,608,129 18,534 21 Community Surgery Center North (Indianapolis) $2,956,632 18,405 22 Surgical Center of Greensboro (N.C.) $3,523,804 17,627 23 Sarasota (Fla.) Physicians Surgical Center $1,873,847 17,595 24 Timonium (Md.) Surgery Center $1,239,737 17,428 25 Delaware Outpatient Center for Surgery (Newark, Del.) $3,590,602 17,404 26 Cool Springs Surgery Center (Franklin, Tenn.) $5,173,675 17,370 27 Santa Fe Surgery Center (Lady Lake, Fla.) $4,244,019 17,134 28 St. Mary's Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond, Va.) $1,356,577 16,741 29 OSE Surgery Center (Birmingham, Ala.) $2,936,719 16,633 30 Murdock Surgery Center (Port Charlotte, Fla.) $5,660,630 16,415 31 Trails Edge Surgery Center (Bonita Springs, Fla.) $2,232,453 16,281 32 M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center-Minneapolis $2,518,487 15,997 33 Vidant SurgiCenter (Greenville, N.C.) $4,291,894 15,806 34 North Dakota Surgery Center (Grand Forks, N.D.) $1,468,437 15,601 35 Santa Rosa (Calif.) Surgery and Endoscopy Center $7,827,216 15,362