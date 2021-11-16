Top 35 ASCs performing the most Medicare procedures

- Small
Here are the top 35 ASCs ranked by number of Medicare procedures performed so far in 2021, according to data from Definitive Healthcare:
|
Rank
|
ASC name
|
Total Medicare Charges
|
Total Medicare Procedures
|
1
|
Surgery Center South (Dothan, Ala.)
|
$6,616,014
|
142,292
|
2
|
Northwoods Surgery Center (Woodruff, Wisc.)
|
$846,674
|
73,208
|
3
|
Comprehensive Pain Center for Surgery (Madison, Miss.)
|
$801,603
|
55,083
|
4
|
Tower Wound Care Center (Los Angeles)
|
$9,125,992
|
54,541
|
5
|
Orthopaedic Surgery Center (Gainesville, Fla.)
|
$2,369,276
|
50,041
|
6
|
Clinic 5C (Spokane, Wash.)
|
$495,209
|
49,507
|
7
|
Physicians Day Surgery Center (Naples, Fla.)
|
$2,367,543
|
31,387
|
8
|
IU Health Senate Street Surgery Center (Indianapolis)
|
$3,734,832
|
30,913
|
9
|
Davis Ambulatory Surgical Center (Durham, N.C.)
|
$4,063,937
|
30,910
|
10
|
TLC Outpatient Surgery and Laser Center (Lady Lake, Fla.)
|
$2,130,294
|
28,642
|
11
|
Community Surgery Center East (Indianapolis)
|
$3,195,980
|
27,952
|
12
|
Riverwalk Surgery Center (Fort Myers, Fla.)
|
$1,863,421
|
27,423
|
13
|
Center for Outpatient Surgery (Whittier, Calif.)
|
$1,545,258
|
26,250
|
14
|
San Luis Obispo (Calif.) Surgery Center
|
$3,797,861
|
26,018
|
15
|
Medical Center Clinic-Pensacola (Fla.)
|
$6,122,279
|
23,174
|
16
|
Urology Center of Spartanburg (S.C.)
|
$3,505,046
|
21,180
|
17
|
Yellowstone Surgery Center Downtown (Billings, Mont.)
|
$2,790,332
|
20,459
|
18
|
Hattiesburg (Miss.) Clinic-Ambulatory Surgery Center
|
$5,988,992
|
20,320
|
19
|
Jersey Shore Ambulatory Surgical Center (Somers Point, N.J.)
|
$1,164,511
|
18,712
|
20
|
Baylor Scott & White Surgicare Fort Worth (Texas)
|
$5,608,129
|
18,534
|
21
|
Community Surgery Center North (Indianapolis)
|
$2,956,632
|
18,405
|
22
|
Surgical Center of Greensboro (N.C.)
|
$3,523,804
|
17,627
|
23
|
Sarasota (Fla.) Physicians Surgical Center
|
$1,873,847
|
17,595
|
24
|
Timonium (Md.) Surgery Center
|
$1,239,737
|
17,428
|
25
|
Delaware Outpatient Center for Surgery (Newark, Del.)
|
$3,590,602
|
17,404
|
26
|
Cool Springs Surgery Center (Franklin, Tenn.)
|
$5,173,675
|
17,370
|
27
|
Santa Fe Surgery Center (Lady Lake, Fla.)
|
$4,244,019
|
17,134
|
28
|
St. Mary's Ambulatory Surgery Center (Richmond, Va.)
|
$1,356,577
|
16,741
|
29
|
OSE Surgery Center (Birmingham, Ala.)
|
$2,936,719
|
16,633
|
30
|
Murdock Surgery Center (Port Charlotte, Fla.)
|
$5,660,630
|
16,415
|
31
|
Trails Edge Surgery Center (Bonita Springs, Fla.)
|
$2,232,453
|
16,281
|
32
|
M Health Fairview Clinics and Surgery Center-Minneapolis
|
$2,518,487
|
15,997
|
33
|
Vidant SurgiCenter (Greenville, N.C.)
|
$4,291,894
|
15,806
|
34
|
North Dakota Surgery Center (Grand Forks, N.D.)
|
$1,468,437
|
15,601
|
35
|
Santa Rosa (Calif.) Surgery and Endoscopy Center
|
$7,827,216
|
15,362