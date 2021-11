Top 25 states for surgical techs

West Virginia is ranked the top state in the country for surgical technicians to live and work by job market research company Zippia.

The 2021 ranking took into account median salary, cost of living and the Bureau of Labor Statistics' location quotient, which measures how concentrated an industry or occupation is in a single state compared to the nation as a whole.

A location quotient of 1.5, for example, means a state has 1.5 times the concentration of surgical technician jobs compared to the national average. A higher location quotient means more jobs are available in that state in a particular industry.

The top 25 states for surgical technicians:

*Asterisk denotes states with certificate of need laws that do not regulate ASCs.

1. West Virginia

Average annual salary: $55,947

Location quotient: 1.79

ASC per (100k) capita: 0.45

CON law: Yes

2. Alaska

Average annual salary: $63,655

Location quotient: 2.98

ASC per (100k) capita: 2.45

CON law: Yes

3. Connecticut

Average annual salary: $57,419

Location quotient: 2.26

ASC per (100k) capita: 1.47

CON law: Yes

4. Delaware

Average annual salary: $59,456

Location quotient: 1.33

ASC per (100k) capita: 2.22

CON law: Yes

5. Texas

Average annual salary: $53,610

Location quotient: 1.99

ASC per (100k) capita: 1.52

CON law: No

6. Arizona

Average annual salary: $56,151

Location quotient: 1.66

ASC per (100k) capita: 2.67

CON law: No

7. Rhode Island

Average annual salary: $58,051

Location quotient: 0

ASC per (100k) capita: 1.18

CON law: Yes

8. Illinois

Average annual salary: $55,654

Location quotient: 1.7

ASC per (100k) capita: 1.02

CON law: Yes

9. California

Average annual salary: $64,180

Location quotient: 0

ASC per (100k) capita: 2.07

CON law: No

10. Nevada

Average annual salary: $57,049

Location quotient: 0

ASC per (100k) capita: 2.58

CON law: Yes

11. Mississippi

Average annual salary: $53,828

Location quotient: 1.59

ASC per (100k) capita: 2.60

CON law: Yes

12. New Jersey

Average annual salary: $56,752

Location quotient: 1.82

ASC per (100k) capita: 2.79

CON law: Yes*

13. Wisconsin

Average annual salary: $50,859

Location quotient: 2.02

ASC per (100k) capita: 1.44

CON law: No

14. New York

Average annual salary: $59,342

Location quotient: 0

ASC per (100k) capita: 0.73

CON law: Yes

15. New Hampshire

Average annual salary: $55,272

Location quotient: 0

ASC per (100k) capita: 1.96

CON law: No

16. Massachusetts

Average annual salary: $55,060

Location quotient: 1.85

ASC per (100k) capita: 0.77

CON law: Yes*

17. Washington

Average annual salary: $57,657

Location quotient: 1.58

ASC per (100k) capita: 2.43

CON law: Yes

18. Kentucky

Average annual salary: $53,290

Location quotient: 0

ASC per (100k) capita: 0.78

CON law: Yes

19. District of Columbia

Average annual salary: $61,322

Location quotient: 0.78

ASC per (100k) capita: 0.44

CON law: Yes

20. Oregon

Average annual salary: $55,728

Location quotient: 1.57

ASC per (100k) capita: 2.12

CON law: Yes*

21. Missouri

Average annual salary: $51,011

Location quotient: 1.86

ASC per (100k) capita: 1.66

CON law: Yes*

22. Minnesota

Average annual salary: $52,296

Location quotient: 1.73

ASC per (100k) capita: 1.42

CON law: No

23. Maryland

Average annual salary: $57,127

Location quotient: 1.41

ASC per (100k) capita: 5.54

CON law: Yes

24. Idaho

Average annual salary: $52,572

Location quotient: 1.34

ASC per (100k) capita: 2.99

CON law: No

25. Colorado

Average annual salary: $51,695

Location quotient: 2.27