Top 10 states with the lowest RN, CRNA, PA pay

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics provides data on the average salaries of various healthcare professionals.

Here are the top 10 states with the lowest salaries for registered nurses, certified registered nurse anesthetists and physician assistants:

RN:

Alabama: $60,230 South Dakota: $60,960 Mississippi: $61,250 Iowa: $62,570 Arkansas: $63,640 Tennessee: $64,120 Kansas: $64,200 Kentucky: $64,730 West Virginia: $65,130 Missouri: $65,900

CRNA:

Utah: $127,130 Idaho: $156,250 Louisiana: $161,310 Kentucky: $163,700 New Mexico: $164,980 Arkansas: $167,030 Kansas: $167,700 Indiana: $169,620 Alabama: $170,560 Arizona: $173,460

PA: