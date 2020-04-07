The 10 states combating COVID-19 most aggressively

WalletHub updated its rankings of states fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization determined the ranking by comparing states and Washington, D.C., against 51 metrics.

Here are the states fighting COVID-19 most aggressively:

1. New York

2. Washington, D.C.

3. Alaska

4. Hawaii

5. New Jersey

6. Rhode Island

7. Washington

8. Massachusetts

9. New Hampshire

10. West Virginia

