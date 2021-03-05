The 10 elements contributing to burnout: Medscape

The COVID-19 pandemic affected physicians in a number of ways, according to Medscape's "2021 Physician Burnout & Suicide Report."

Medscape surveyed 12,339 physicians in more than 29 specialties from Aug. 30, 2020, through Nov. 5, 2020. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, burnout figures remained relatively stable, but the pandemic did affect some specialties more than others.

Here are 10 elements that contributed to burnout:

Too many bureaucratic tasks: 58 percent

Spending too many hours at work: 37 percent

Lack of respect from administrators/employers, colleagues or staff: 37 percent

Insufficient compensation/reimbursement: 32 percent

Lack of control/autonomy: 28 percent

Increasing computerization of practice: 28 percent

Lack of respect from patients: 17 percent

Stress from social distancing/societal issues related to COVID-19: 16 percent

Government regulations: 14 percent

Stress from treating COVID-19 patients: 8 percent

More articles on healthcare:

Will disc replacement supersede spinal fusion? 7 spine surgeons weigh in

FDA clears two surgical robots focused on imaging, spine

These CMS changes would significantly improve spine care: 6 surgeons weigh in

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.