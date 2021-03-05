The 10 elements contributing to burnout: Medscape
The COVID-19 pandemic affected physicians in a number of ways, according to Medscape's "2021 Physician Burnout & Suicide Report."
Medscape surveyed 12,339 physicians in more than 29 specialties from Aug. 30, 2020, through Nov. 5, 2020. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, burnout figures remained relatively stable, but the pandemic did affect some specialties more than others.
Here are 10 elements that contributed to burnout:
Too many bureaucratic tasks: 58 percent
Spending too many hours at work: 37 percent
Lack of respect from administrators/employers, colleagues or staff: 37 percent
Insufficient compensation/reimbursement: 32 percent
Lack of control/autonomy: 28 percent
Increasing computerization of practice: 28 percent
Lack of respect from patients: 17 percent
Stress from social distancing/societal issues related to COVID-19: 16 percent
Government regulations: 14 percent
Stress from treating COVID-19 patients: 8 percent
