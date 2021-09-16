States projected to face most, least physician competition by 2028 & more: 6 recent stats to know

Physician assistant employment is projected to grow by 31 percent from 2020 to 2030, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are six recent studies and statistics to know:

1. Physicians in Rhode Island, New York, Vermont and Delaware are projected to face the most competition by 2028, according to an analysis by WalletHub. Physicians in Nevada are expected to face the least competition, according to the analysis, followed by Indiana, South Dakota, Wisconsin and Kentucky.

2. A third dose of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine results in mild to moderate side effects similar to those experienced after the second shot, according to the drugmaker's trial data. Here are the five most common side effects of Pfizer's booster.

3. Total employment in the U.S. is projected to grow from 153.5 million to 165.4 million from 2020 to 2030, with healthcare and social assistance projected to add the most jobs among industry sectors, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Sept. 8. Here is the projected job growth of 10 healthcare professions by 2030.

4. Sixty percent of healthcare workers with children under 12 plan to vaccinate their children immediately against COVID-19 after a vaccine receives emergency use authorization from the FDA for this age group, according to new poll results.

5. Utah is the happiest state in the U.S., according to an analysis by WalletHub. Here are the 10 happiest and unhappiest states.

6. The top three states and territories to work in for women are Oregon, California and New York, while the worst state was North Carolina, according to a ranking by Oxfam America. Here are the 15 best and worst states for working women in 2021.