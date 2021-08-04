Physicians' worst online behavior: 6 details

Twenty-two percent of physicians said inappropriate behavior outside the workplace has increased in the past five years, according to Medscape's new report, "Physicians Behaving Badly: Has It Gotten Worse?"

Medscape surveyed more than 2,000 physicians for a report on the extent and nature of bad behavior among physicians in the past five years.

Here are six key details on physicians' online behavior:

1. Average number of instances of inappropriate behavior by physicians seen on social media: 8

2. Inappropriate acts online

Making inappropriate comments about themselves, friends, politics, etc.: 80 percent

Posting inappropriate pictures of themselves unrelated to patients: 39 percent

Posting inappropriate comments about patients: 31 percent

Posting sexualy suggestive material: 21 percent

Posting inappropriate pictures of patients: 13 percent

None of the above: 4 percent

3. Where most instances of inappropriate behavior occur

Facebook: 54 percent

Instagram: 19 percent

None: 13 percent

Twitter: 8 percent

TikTok: 2 percent

Snapchat: 2 percent

Other: 1 percent

4. Thirty-one percent of surveyed physicians said inappropriate behavior in the workplace has decreased, while 12 percent said it has increased.

5. Twenty-two percent of surveyed physicians said inappropriate behavior outside the workplace has increased, while 15 percent said it has decreased.

6. Thirty-three percent of those surveyed said physicians most commonly misbehave on social media.