Physician ranked best job that pays more than $100K

Healthcare jobs made up a majority of the top-ranked jobs that pay more than $100,000 annually, according to a U.S. News & World Report list released Jan. 11.

U.S. News used data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to identify jobs with the greatest hiring demand. Jobs were then scored using seven measures: 10-year growth volume, 10-year growth percentage, median salary, employment rate, future job prospects, stress level and work-life balance.

Here are the top job titles that paid more than $100,000, followed by average annual salary:

1. Physician: $208,000

2. Oral and maxillofacial surgeon: $208,000

3. (Tie) Obstetrician and gynecologist: $208,000

3. (Tie) Anesthesiologist: $208,000

4. Psychiatrist: $208,000

5. Orthodontist: $208,000

6. Nurse anesthetist: $183,580

7. Pediatrician: $177,130

8. Dentist: $158,940

9. IT manager: $151,150

10. Marketing manager: $142,170