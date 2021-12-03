Physician independent owners up 1% & more notes from 2020 study

Physician ownership jumped up one percent from 2019 to 2020, according to the "2021 Physician and Advanced Practice Salary Report" by LocumTenens.com.

The report is based on a May survey that received 2,300 responses from physicians and advanced practitioners in all 50 states.

1. Of the surveyed physicians, 60 percent were employed in 2020, 11 percent were an independent owner or partner and 22 percent were locum tenens/independently contracted exclusively. The number of physician independent owners was up 1 percent from 2019.

2. Eighteen percent of physicians were in group practice in 2020 and 12 percent of advanced practitioners.

3. Forty percent of physicians were hospital-employed in 2020 and 43 percent of advanced practitioners.