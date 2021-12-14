Physician assistant pay dropped 2% in 2020 & 4 more salary report notes

The average physician assistant makes $143,012 a year, according to the "2021 Physician and Advanced Practice Salary Report" by LocumTenens.com.

The report is based on a May survey that received 2,300 responses from physicians and advanced practitioners in all 50 states.

Four key insights:

1. The average physician assistant salary in 2020 was $143,012, a 2 percent decrease from an average of $146,162 in 2019.

2. Fourteen percent of physician assistants worked in family practice in 2020; 18 percent in emergency medicine; and 8t percent in thoracic surgery.

3. Twenty-six percent of physician assistants said their salary dropped last year due to COVID-19, and 23 percent said they were laid off or furloughed.

4. Almost half of physician assistants, 43 percent, reported burnout in 2020.