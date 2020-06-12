Outpatient surgical volumes for 5 Kansas surgery centers

The Wichita Business Journal released a list of outpatient surgery centers in the Wichita, Kan., area, ranking them by the number of outpatient procedures they performed in 2019.

Here are the centers, along with the number of outpatient surgeries they performed:

1. Cypress Surgery Center: 11,472 procedures

2. Ascension Via Christi Surgery Center: 10,081 procedures

3. Surgicare of Wichita: 7,921 procedures

4. Center for Same Day Surgery: 7,550 procedures

5. West Wichita Surgery Center: 4,308 procedures

