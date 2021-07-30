Orthopedic surgeon pay by years of experience: 10 statistics

Laura Dyrda -   Print  |

Listen

Orthopedic surgeons' compensation grows for the first several years of practice, and then declines toward the end.

Here are 10 statistics on how orthopedic surgeon pay changes based on the number of years in practice for both employed and independent physicians, based on the Medscape online salary comparison tool, the physician salary explorer.

One to seven years of practice
1. Employed: $413,613
2. Self-employed: $514,124

Eight to 14 years of practice
3. Employed: $405,696
4. Self-employed: $517,983

Fifteen to 21 years of practice
5. Employed: $392,218
6. Self-employed: $541,154

Twenty-nine to 35 years of practice
7. Employed: $435,201
8. Self-employed: $530,307

Thirty-six or more years
9. Employed: $389,786
10. Self-employed: $475,273

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers