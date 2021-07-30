Orthopedic surgeon pay by years of experience: 10 statistics

Orthopedic surgeons' compensation grows for the first several years of practice, and then declines toward the end.

Here are 10 statistics on how orthopedic surgeon pay changes based on the number of years in practice for both employed and independent physicians, based on the Medscape online salary comparison tool, the physician salary explorer.



One to seven years of practice

1. Employed: $413,613

2. Self-employed: $514,124



Eight to 14 years of practice

3. Employed: $405,696

4. Self-employed: $517,983



Fifteen to 21 years of practice

5. Employed: $392,218

6. Self-employed: $541,154



Twenty-nine to 35 years of practice

7. Employed: $435,201

8. Self-employed: $530,307



Thirty-six or more years

9. Employed: $389,786

10. Self-employed: $475,273