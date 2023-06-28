Number of ASCs in the best, worst states for physicians

Montana is the best state for physicians, but has just 20 ASCs.

A WalletHub report released March 20 ranked the best and worst states for physicians. The website compared the states and Washington, D.C., across two dimensions: opportunity and competition, and medical environment. WalletHub evaluated those dimensions using 19 metrics, including the insured population rate, projected competition and hospitals per capita. Read more about the methodology here.

The number of ASCs provided comes from December 2022 data from ASCA.

Ten best states for physicians and their number of ASCs:

1. Montana: 20

2. South Dakota: 15

3. Idaho: 54

4. Wisconsin: 75

5. Minnesota: 83

6. Louisiana: 89

7. Utah: 48

8. Nebraska: 48

9. Iowa: 30

10. Indiana: 134

Ten worst states for physicians and their number of ASCs:

1. Hawaii: 22

2. Rhode Island: 14

3. Alaska: 18

4. New Jersey: 259

5. District of Columbia: N/A

6. New Mexico: 20

7. Massachusetts: 56

8. New York: 160

9. Pennsylvania: 245

10. Oregon: 92