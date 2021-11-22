Notes from Medscape's 2021 report on medical malpractice lawsuits

More than half of doctors in the U.S. surveyed by Medscape for its 2021 Malpractice Report said they have been named in a malpractice lawsuit, with plastic surgery being the top specialty cited.

Medscape surveyed 4,358 physicians in 29 specialties from May 21 to Aug. 28.

Percentage of physicians named in a malpractice lawsuit: 51 percent

Percentage of physicians named in malpractice lawsuits by specialty

Plastic surgery: 83 percent

General surgery: 83 percent

Orthopedics: 81 percent

Urology: 80 percent

OB-GYN: 79 percent

Specialized surgery: 74 percent

Emergency medicine: 70 percent

Otolaryngology: 68 percent

Radiology: 64 percent

Cardiology: 58 percent

Reasons for malpractice lawsuits

Failure to diagnose/delayed diagnosis: 31 percent

Complications from treatment/surgery: 29 percent

Poor outcome/disease profession: 26 percent

Failure to treat/delayed treatment: 16 percent

Wrongful death: 13 percent

Patient suffered an abnormal injury: 11 percent

Poor documentation of patient instruction and education: 4 percent

Errors in medication administration: 3 percent

Improperly obtaining/lack of informed consent: 2 percent

Failure to follow safety procedures: 1 percent

10 states with the most malpractice lawsuits

Indiana: 64 percent

New York: 61 percent

Pennsylvania: 61 percent

Illinois: 59 percent

New Jersey: 59 percent

South Carolina: 58 percent

Louisiana: 57 percent

Tennessee: 56 percent

North Carolina: 55 percent

Maryland: 54 percent

Malpractice lawsuit outcomes

Settled before trial: 33 percent

Physicians dismissed from lawsuit within first few months: 13 percent

Judge/jury returned a verdict in favor of the physician: 10 percent

Physicians dismissed from lawsuit before settling: 8 percent

Physicians with ongoing cases: 7 percent

Lawsuit dismissed by court: 6 percent

Physicians dismissed from lawsuit before trial: 6 percent

Physicians voluntarily dismissed by plaintiff before trial: 6 percent

Other: 6 percent

Lawsuit settled at trial: 2 percent

Judge/jury returned a verdict in favor of plaintiff: 2 percent

Percentage of physicians who said lawsuit negatively affected their medical careers: 29 percent

Changes physicians made as a result of lawsuits

None: 52 percent

Physicians who said they no longer trust patients or treat them differently: 24 percent

Other: 21 percent

Physicians who left the practice setting: 7 percent

Physicians who changed their insurer: 3 percent

Physicians who purchased more malpractice insurance: 2 percent

Percentage of physicians named in a malpractice lawsuit for an allegation related to COVID-19: 0 percent

Percentage of physicians who said they're concerned about being sued for malpractice for an allegation related to COVID-19: 13 percent

To view the full report, click here.