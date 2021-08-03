Most inappropriate physician behavior in the workplace

Some physicians have witnessed another physician groping a nurse during an operation, according to Medscape's new report, "Physicians Behaving Badly: Has It Gotten Worse?"

Medscape surveyed more than 2,000 physicians for a report on the extent and nature of bad behavior among physicians in the past five years. 

Here are some examples of the most inappropriate behavior physicians witnessed or experienced:

  • Physicians yelling and cursing at staffs and patients
  • Dancing and filming videos while operating
  • Showing images of a case without hiding the patient's face and without getting consent
  • Physicians pushing pyramid schemes to colleagues and patients 
  • A surgeon groping a nurse during an operation
  • A physician continually joking to patients and staff about his own genital size
  • A drunk physician posting online that he wanted to have sex with two of his patients
  • Payback for referrals 

 

