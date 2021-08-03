Most inappropriate physician behavior in the workplace

Listen
Some physicians have witnessed another physician groping a nurse during an operation, according to Medscape's new report, "Physicians Behaving Badly: Has It Gotten Worse?"
Medscape surveyed more than 2,000 physicians for a report on the extent and nature of bad behavior among physicians in the past five years.
Here are some examples of the most inappropriate behavior physicians witnessed or experienced:
- Physicians yelling and cursing at staffs and patients
- Dancing and filming videos while operating
- Showing images of a case without hiding the patient's face and without getting consent
- Physicians pushing pyramid schemes to colleagues and patients
- A surgeon groping a nurse during an operation
- A physician continually joking to patients and staff about his own genital size
- A drunk physician posting online that he wanted to have sex with two of his patients
- Payback for referrals