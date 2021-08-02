Most common bad behaviors from physicians in the workplace

Patsy Newitt -

Seventy-nine percent of surveyed physicians have witnessed another physician making fun of or disparaging patients without their knowledge, according to Medscape's new report, "Physicians Behaving Badly: Has It Gotten Worse?"

Medscape surveyed more than 2,000 physicians for a report on the extent and nature of bad behavior among physicians in the past five years. 

Here's the bad behavior physicians have witnessed most in the workplace:

  1. Bullying or harassing clinicians/staff: 80 percent
  2. Making fun of or disparaging patients unbeknownst to the patient: 79 percent
  3. Using racist language: 54 percent
  4. Becoming physically aggressive with patients or clinicians or staff: 40 percent
  5. Bullying or harassing patients: 38 percent
  6. Lying about credentials: 30 percent
  7. Trying to date a patient: 29 percent
  8. Committing a crime: 19 percent 

