Most common bad behaviors from physicians in the workplace

Listen
Seventy-nine percent of surveyed physicians have witnessed another physician making fun of or disparaging patients without their knowledge, according to Medscape's new report, "Physicians Behaving Badly: Has It Gotten Worse?"
Medscape surveyed more than 2,000 physicians for a report on the extent and nature of bad behavior among physicians in the past five years.
Here's the bad behavior physicians have witnessed most in the workplace:
- Bullying or harassing clinicians/staff: 80 percent
- Making fun of or disparaging patients unbeknownst to the patient: 79 percent
- Using racist language: 54 percent
- Becoming physically aggressive with patients or clinicians or staff: 40 percent
- Bullying or harassing patients: 38 percent
- Lying about credentials: 30 percent
- Trying to date a patient: 29 percent
- Committing a crime: 19 percent