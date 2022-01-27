Metro areas with highest salaries for physicians

Milwaukee has the highest physician salary in a metro area, according to Physicians Thrive's "2022 Physician Compensation Report."

The report, released Jan. 27, outlines compensation and hiring trends to help physicians collect industry data to analyze the current healthcare landscape.

Below are the metro areas with the highest physician salaries ranked high to low:

1. Milwaukee — $430,274

2. Atlanta — $428,244

3. Jacksonville, Fla. — $427,090

4. Buffalo, N.Y. — $407,070

5. Orlando, Fla. — $406,587

6. Raleigh, N.C. — $406,365

7. Charlotte, N.C. — $404,285

8. Minneapolis — $401,978

9. Riverside, Calif. — $397,005

10. Dallas — $396,184