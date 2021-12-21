Men make 30% more than women in this surgical specialty: X findings

- Small
According to Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report" released Dec. 16, oral and maxillofacial surgeons in 2021 made an average annual salary of $551,104 — but only if they were men.
Women in the field made $425,324 per year, making it the specialty with the largest gender pay gap. Men made more than women in every medical specialty in 2021, according to the report.
Here are the five specialties with the largest gender pay gap:
Note: Differences in pay are calculated as the amount less women make on average compared to men.
- Oral and maxillofacial surgery
Women: $425,324
Men: $551,104
Difference: $123,780 — 29.6 percent
- Allergy and immunology
Women: $279,770
Men: $354,063
Difference: $74,293 — 26.6 percent
- Otolaryngology
Women: $407,627
Men: $515,727
Difference: $108,100 — 26.5 percent
- Pediatric nephrology
Women: $216,774
Men: $271,176
Difference: $54,402 — 25.1 percent
- Thoracic surgery
Women: $559,168
Men: $695,352
Difference: $136,184 — 24.4 percent