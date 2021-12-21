Men make 30% more than women in this surgical specialty: X findings

Marcus Robertson -   Print  |

Listen
Text
  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

According to Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report" released Dec. 16, oral and maxillofacial surgeons in 2021 made an average annual salary of $551,104 — but only if they were men.

Women in the field made $425,324 per year, making it the specialty with the largest gender pay gap. Men made more than women in every medical specialty in 2021, according to the report.

Here are the five specialties with the largest gender pay gap:

Note: Differences in pay are calculated as the amount less women make on average compared to men.

  1. Oral and maxillofacial surgery

Women: $425,324 

Men: $551,104 

Difference: $123,780 — 29.6 percent

  1. Allergy and immunology

Women: $279,770

Men: $354,063  

Difference: $74,293 — 26.6 percent

  1. Otolaryngology

Women: $407,627  

Men: $515,727 

Difference: $108,100 — 26.5 percent

  1. Pediatric nephrology

Women: $216,774  

Men: $271,176  

Difference: $54,402 — 25.1 percent

  1. Thoracic surgery

Women: $559,168  

Men: $695,352 

Difference: $136,184 — 24.4 percent

Copyright © 2021 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast