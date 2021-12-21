Men make 30% more than women in this surgical specialty: X findings

According to Doximity's "2021 Physician Compensation Report" released Dec. 16, oral and maxillofacial surgeons in 2021 made an average annual salary of $551,104 — but only if they were men.

Women in the field made $425,324 per year, making it the specialty with the largest gender pay gap. Men made more than women in every medical specialty in 2021, according to the report.

Here are the five specialties with the largest gender pay gap:

Note: Differences in pay are calculated as the amount less women make on average compared to men.

Oral and maxillofacial surgery

Women: $425,324

Men: $551,104

Difference: $123,780 — 29.6 percent

Allergy and immunology

Women: $279,770

Men: $354,063

Difference: $74,293 — 26.6 percent

Otolaryngology

Women: $407,627

Men: $515,727

Difference: $108,100 — 26.5 percent

Pediatric nephrology

Women: $216,774

Men: $271,176

Difference: $54,402 — 25.1 percent

Thoracic surgery

Women: $559,168

Men: $695,352

Difference: $136,184 — 24.4 percent