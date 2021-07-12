Lowest-earning physician specialties over the past 4 years

Pediatrics and preventive medicine have been among the lowest-earning physician specialties for the past four years.
Doximity recorded highest-earning physician compensation over the the past four years in its physician compensation reports from 2017-20. The networking site for medical professionals surveyed full-time U.S. physicians on their compensation growth.
2020:
Preventive medicine: $234,587
Pediatrics: $243,253
Medical genetics: $252,930
Medicine/pediatrics: $256,118
Endocrinology: $259,748
2019:
Pediatric infectious disease: $185,892
Pediatric endocrinology: $201,033
Pediatrics: $222,942
Pediatric hematology and ontology: $222,953
Family medicine: $242,352
2018:
Pediatric infectious disease: $192,000
Pediatric hematology and oncology: $209,000
Pediatric endocrinology: $215,000
Pediatrics: $222,000
Preventive medicine: $232,000
2017:
Pediatric infectious disease: $186,000
Pediatric endocrinology: $190,000
Preventive medicine: $204,000
Pediatric hematology and oncology: $210,000
Pediatric nephrology: $211,000