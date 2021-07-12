Lowest-earning physician specialties over the past 4 years

Pediatrics and preventive medicine have been among the lowest-earning physician specialties for the past four years.

Doximity recorded highest-earning physician compensation over the the past four years in its physician compensation reports from 2017-20. The networking site for medical professionals surveyed full-time U.S. physicians on their compensation growth.

2020:

Preventive medicine: $234,587

Pediatrics: $243,253

Medical genetics: $252,930

Medicine/pediatrics: $256,118

Endocrinology: $259,748

2019:

Pediatric infectious disease: $185,892

Pediatric endocrinology: $201,033

Pediatrics: $222,942

Pediatric hematology and ontology: $222,953

Family medicine: $242,352

2018:

Pediatric infectious disease: $192,000

Pediatric hematology and oncology: $209,000

Pediatric endocrinology: $215,000

Pediatrics: $222,000

Preventive medicine: $232,000

2017:

Pediatric infectious disease: $186,000

Pediatric endocrinology: $190,000

Preventive medicine: $204,000

Pediatric hematology and oncology: $210,000

Pediatric nephrology: $211,000