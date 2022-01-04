Lowest-earning physician specialties in the last 5 years

- Small
Many pediatric physician specialties, including infectious diseases and rheumatology, have been among the lowest-earning physician specialties over the last five years.
Doximity recorded the lowest-earning physician compensation in the last five years in its physician compensation reports from 2017-21. The networking site for medical professionals surveyed full-time U.S. physicians on their compensation.
Below are five lowest-earning specialties from 2017 through 2021, followed by the average compensation.
2021:
1. Pediatric infectious disease: $210,844
2. Pediatric rheumatology: $216,969
3. Pediatric endocrinology: $220,358
4. Pediatric hematology and oncology: $238,783
5. Pediatric nephrology: $247,861
2020:
Preventive medicine: $234,587
Pediatrics: $243,253
Medical genetics: $252,930
Medicine/pediatrics: $256,118
Endocrinology: $259,748
2019:
Pediatric infectious disease: $185,892
Pediatric endocrinology: $201,033
Pediatrics: $222,942
Pediatric hematology and ontology: $222,953
Family medicine: $242,352
2018:
Pediatric infectious disease: $192,000
Pediatric hematology and oncology: $209,000
Pediatric endocrinology: $215,000
Pediatrics: $222,000
Preventive medicine: $232,000
2017:
Pediatric infectious disease: $186,000
Pediatric endocrinology: $190,000
Preventive medicine: $204,000
Pediatric hematology and oncology: $210,000
Pediatric nephrology: $211,000