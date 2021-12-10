Independent physicians earn more than those employed by hospitals, study finds

Independent physicians earn on average 0.8 percent more than physicians employed by hospital-owned practices, a December Health Affairs study found.

The study examined survey data on physician practice ownership and physician compensation data between 2014 and 2018.

Overall, there was a $2,987 decrease in physician's annual income on average. Nonsurgical specialists' income dropped by 2.4 percent, $9,652 per year. Surgical specialists saw a 2.1 percent increase, $10,741 per year.

The report found an 89.2 percent increase in hospital or health system ownership of physician practices from 2014 to 2018.

Independent physicians also practiced for about two more years and worked about three fewer hours per week on average.