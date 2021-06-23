Impending physician shortages? 5 states with the most 60+-year-old physicians

Patsy Newitt -   Print  |

Listen

There is a growing number of doctors 60 years and older expected to leave the field paired with an insufficient number of physicians entering the workforce, according to a recent report.

AMN Healthcare, B.E. Smith and Merrit Hawkins' recent report called "Will there be a doctor in the house?" detailed physician supply, demand and staffing during COVID-19.

Here are the states with the highest percentage of physicians over 60:

  1. New Mexico: 37 percent
  2. Hawaii: 35.5 percent
  3. New Jersey: 35 percent
  4. Montana: 35 percent
  5. Maine: 35 percent

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.

 

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers