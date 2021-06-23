Impending physician shortages? 5 states with the most 60+-year-old physicians

Listen
There is a growing number of doctors 60 years and older expected to leave the field paired with an insufficient number of physicians entering the workforce, according to a recent report.
AMN Healthcare, B.E. Smith and Merrit Hawkins' recent report called "Will there be a doctor in the house?" detailed physician supply, demand and staffing during COVID-19.
Here are the states with the highest percentage of physicians over 60:
- New Mexico: 37 percent
- Hawaii: 35.5 percent
- New Jersey: 35 percent
- Montana: 35 percent
- Maine: 35 percent