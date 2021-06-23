How many physicians saw an increase in malpractice premiums? 6 key stats

Only six percent of physicians reported a decrease in their malpractice premiums between 2019 and 2020, Medical Economics reported in its 92nd physician report.

Medical Economics collected data from physicians who responded to email invitations during the first quarter.

Here's what you need to know on 2020 malpractice premiums:

Change in malpractice premiums from 2019-20:

Increased: 22 percent

Stayed the same: 61 percent

Decreased: 6 percent

Don’t know: 11 percent

Medium annual premiums for primary care physicians:

Family medicine: $8,200

Internal medicine: $10,200

Median annual premiums by gender:

Men: $11,000

Women: $8,300

Median annual premiums by geographic region:

Northeast: $12,400

South: $9,000

Midwest: $11,400

West: $10,200

Median annual premiums by years in practice:

10 or less: $11,600

11-20: $11,300

21-30: $11,700

31-40: $10,000

41 or more: $8,700

Median annual premiums by practice ownership: