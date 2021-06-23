How many physicians saw an increase in malpractice premiums? 6 key stats

Only six percent of physicians reported a decrease in their malpractice premiums between 2019 and 2020, Medical Economics reported in its 92nd physician report.

Medical Economics collected data from physicians who responded to email invitations during the first quarter. 

Here's what you need to know on 2020 malpractice premiums:

Change in malpractice premiums from 2019-20:

  • Increased: 22 percent 
  • Stayed the same: 61 percent
  • Decreased: 6 percent
  • Don’t know: 11 percent

Medium annual premiums for primary care physicians:

  • Family medicine: $8,200
  • Internal medicine: $10,200

Median annual premiums by gender:

  • Men: $11,000
  • Women: $8,300

Median annual premiums by geographic region:

  • Northeast: $12,400
  • South: $9,000
  • Midwest: $11,400
  • West: $10,200

Median annual premiums by years in practice:

  • 10 or less: $11,600
  • 11-20: $11,300
  • 21-30: $11,700
  • 31-40: $10,000
  • 41 or more: $8,700

Median annual premiums by practice ownership:

  • Practice owners: $10,500
  • Non-owners: $10,300

