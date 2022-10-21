Hourly surgical tech pay for all 50 states | 2022

The national average pay for surgical technologists is $24.77 per hour or $51,510 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

The highest average pay for surgical techs is in Alaska, and the lowest is in Alabama. South Dakota holds the most employed surgical techs per 1,000 jobs statewide, while Vermont holds the fewest.

Here are the pay and employment statistics for surgical techs by state, in descending order: