Hourly surgical tech pay for all 50 states | 2022

The national average pay for surgical technologists is $24.77 per hour or $51,510 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

The highest average pay for surgical techs is in Alaska, and the lowest is in Alabama. South Dakota holds the most employed surgical techs per 1,000 jobs statewide, while Vermont holds the fewest.

Here are the pay and employment statistics for surgical techs by state, in descending order:

Rank

State

Average hourly wage

Average salary

1

Alaska

$32.27

$67,120

2

Nevada

$32.21

$67,000

3

California

$31.04

$64,570

4

Connecticut

$29.96

$62,310

5

District of Columbia

$29.63

$61,620

6

Minnesota

$29.47

$61,300

7

Washington

$29.06

$60,450

8

Oregon

$28.60

$59,480

9

Rhode Island

$28.56

$59,410

10

New York

$28.55

$59,380

11

Massachusetts

$28.52

$59,330

12

Colorado

$27.44

$57,070

13

Wisconsin

$27.36

$56,910

14

Hawaii

$26.96

$56,080

15

Maryland

$26.68

$55,500

16

New Jersey

$26.60

$55,320

17

Arizona

$25.32

$52,670

18

Virginia

$25.08

$52,160

19

Delaware

$25.00

$52,000

20

New Hampshire

$24.90

$51,800

21

Montana

$24.48

$50,920

22

Illinois

$24.41

$50,770

23

North Dakota

$24.41

$50,760

24

Maine

$24.04

$50,010

25

Texas

$23.97

$49,860

26

Indiana

$23.74

$49,380

27

Ohio

$23.69

$49,280

28

Nebraska

$23.66

$49,200

29

Idaho

$23.37

$48,600

30

Utah

$23.23

$48,320

31

Georgia

$23.07

$47,980

32

Pennsylvania

$23.02

$47,890

33

Vermont

$22.96

$47,750

34

Florida

$22.46

$46,710

35

Wyoming

$22.32

$46,420

36

Kansas

$22.09

$45,950

37

Michigan

$22.07

$45,910

38

New Mexico

$21.94

$45,630

39

North Carolina

$21.87

$45,490

40

Missouri

$21.63

$44,990

41

Oklahoma

$21.59

$44,900

42

South Dakota

$21.49

$44,700

43

Tennessee

$21.41

$44,540

44

Kentucky

$21.24

$44,180

45

South Carolina

$21.10

$43,880

46

Iowa

$21.05

$43,780

47

Arkansas

$20.38

$42,390

48

Louisiana

$20.26

$42,140

49

Mississippi

$19.96

$41,520

50

West Virginia

$19.18

$39,890

51

Alabama

$18.58

$38,660

