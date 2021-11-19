Highest, lowest pay for surgical techs: all 50 states ranked

- Small
The national average pay for surgical technologists is $24.77 per hour or $51,510 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.
The highest average pay for surgical techs is in Alaska, and the lowest is in Alabama. South Dakota holds the most employed surgical techs per 1,000 jobs statewide, while Vermont holds the fewest.
Here are the pay and employment statistics for surgical techs by state, in descending order:
|
State
|
No. of STs
|
STs per 1,000 jobs
|
Rank
|
State
|
Average hourly wage
|
Average salary
|
South Dakota
|
730
|
1.777
|
1
|
Alaska
|
$32.27
|
$67,120
|
West Virginia
|
890
|
1.369
|
2
|
Nevada
|
$32.21
|
$67,000
|
South Carolina
|
2,300
|
1.141
|
3
|
California
|
$31.04
|
$64,570
|
Oklahoma
|
1,750
|
1.118
|
4
|
Connecticut
|
$29.96
|
$62,310
|
Louisiana
|
1,980
|
1.099
|
5
|
District of Columbia
|
$29.63
|
$61,620
|
Arkansas
|
1,290
|
1.096
|
6
|
Minnesota
|
$29.47
|
$61,300
|
New Mexico
|
810
|
1.035
|
7
|
Washington
|
$29.06
|
$60,450
|
Mississippi
|
1,110
|
1.035
|
8
|
Oregon
|
$28.60
|
$59,480
|
Montana
|
460
|
1.020
|
9
|
Rhode Island
|
$28.56
|
$59,410
|
Kentucky
|
1,820
|
1.020
|
10
|
New York
|
$28.55
|
$59,380
|
Michigan
|
3,970
|
1.010
|
11
|
Massachusetts
|
$28.52
|
$59,330
|
Idaho
|
720
|
1.007
|
12
|
Colorado
|
$27.44
|
$57,070
|
Nebraska
|
930
|
0.982
|
13
|
Wisconsin
|
$27.36
|
$56,910
|
Indiana
|
2,800
|
0.959
|
14
|
Hawaii
|
$26.96
|
$56,080
|
Wisconsin
|
2,580
|
0.953
|
15
|
Maryland
|
$26.68
|
$55,500
|
Alabama
|
1,810
|
0.950
|
16
|
New Jersey
|
$26.60
|
$55,320
|
Florida
|
7,720
|
0.915
|
17
|
Arizona
|
$25.32
|
$52,670
|
Nevada
|
1,100
|
0.883
|
18
|
Virginia
|
$25.08
|
$52,160
|
Texas
|
10,680
|
0.882
|
19
|
Delaware
|
$25.00
|
$52,000
|
Maine
|
500
|
0.872
|
20
|
New Hampshire
|
$24.90
|
$51,800
|
Minnesota
|
2,340
|
0.865
|
21
|
Montana
|
$24.48
|
$50,920
|
Arizona
|
2,270
|
0.799
|
22
|
Illinois
|
$24.41
|
$50,770
|
Georgia
|
3,400
|
0.790
|
23
|
North Dakota
|
$24.41
|
$50,760
|
Alaska
|
230
|
0.787
|
24
|
Maine
|
$24.04
|
$50,010
|
Tennessee
|
2,250
|
0.773
|
25
|
Texas
|
$23.97
|
$49,860
|
North Carolina
|
3,210
|
0.747
|
26
|
Indiana
|
$23.74
|
$49,380
|
Pennsylvania
|
4,080
|
0.741
|
27
|
Ohio
|
$23.69
|
$49,280
|
Utah
|
1,100
|
0.740
|
28
|
Nebraska
|
$23.66
|
$49,200
|
Maryland
|
1,850
|
0.735
|
29
|
Idaho
|
$23.37
|
$48,600
|
Oregon
|
1,330
|
0.734
|
30
|
Utah
|
$23.23
|
$48,320
|
Ohio
|
3,760
|
0.732
|
31
|
Georgia
|
$23.07
|
$47,980
|
Washington
|
2,330
|
0.729
|
32
|
Pennsylvania
|
$23.02
|
$47,890
|
Kansas
|
970
|
0.727
|
33
|
Vermont
|
$22.96
|
$47,750
|
Massachusetts
|
2,410
|
0.719
|
34
|
Florida
|
$22.46
|
$46,710
|
Missouri
|
1,890
|
0.702
|
35
|
Wyoming
|
$22.32
|
$46,420
|
New Hampshire
|
430
|
0.701
|
36
|
Kansas
|
$22.09
|
$45,950
|
Colorado
|
1,740
|
0.677
|
37
|
Michigan
|
$22.07
|
$45,910
|
Illinois
|
3,750
|
0.666
|
38
|
New Mexico
|
$21.94
|
$45,630
|
Connecticut
|
1,030
|
0.665
|
39
|
North Carolina
|
$21.87
|
$45,490
|
Delaware
|
280
|
0.656
|
40
|
Missouri
|
$21.63
|
$44,990
|
North Dakota
|
260
|
0.643
|
41
|
Oklahoma
|
$21.59
|
$44,900
|
New York
|
5,510
|
0.634
|
42
|
South Dakota
|
$21.49
|
$44,700
|
Wyoming
|
160
|
0.600
|
43
|
Tennessee
|
$21.41
|
$44,540
|
Virginia
|
2,080
|
0.561
|
44
|
Kentucky
|
$21.24
|
$44,180
|
California
|
9,140
|
0.557
|
45
|
South Carolina
|
$21.10
|
$43,880
|
New Jersey
|
2,090
|
0.554
|
46
|
Iowa
|
$21.05
|
$43,780
|
Hawaii
|
300
|
0.518
|
47
|
Arkansas
|
$20.38
|
$42,390
|
Iowa
|
710
|
0.483
|
48
|
Louisiana
|
$20.26
|
$42,140
|
Rhode Island
|
190
|
0.436
|
49
|
Mississippi
|
$19.96
|
$41,520
|
District of Columbia
|
280
|
0.409
|
50
|
West Virginia
|
$19.18
|
$39,890
|
Vermont
|
70
|
0.250
|
51
|
Alabama
|
$18.58
|
$38,660