Highest, lowest pay for surgical techs: all 50 states ranked

The national average pay for surgical technologists is $24.77 per hour or $51,510 per year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics' occupational employment statistics survey released March 31.

The highest average pay for surgical techs is in Alaska, and the lowest is in Alabama. South Dakota holds the most employed surgical techs per 1,000 jobs statewide, while Vermont holds the fewest.

Here are the pay and employment statistics for surgical techs by state, in descending order:

State

No. of STs

STs per 1,000 jobs

Rank

State

Average hourly wage

Average salary

South Dakota

730

1.777

1

Alaska

$32.27

$67,120

West Virginia

890

1.369

2

Nevada

$32.21

$67,000

South Carolina

2,300

1.141

3

California

$31.04

$64,570

Oklahoma

1,750

1.118

4

Connecticut

$29.96

$62,310

Louisiana

1,980

1.099

5

District of Columbia

$29.63

$61,620

Arkansas

1,290

1.096

6

Minnesota

$29.47

$61,300

New Mexico

810

1.035

7

Washington

$29.06

$60,450

Mississippi

1,110

1.035

8

Oregon

$28.60

$59,480

Montana

460

1.020

9

Rhode Island

$28.56

$59,410

Kentucky

1,820

1.020

10

New York

$28.55

$59,380

Michigan

3,970

1.010

11

Massachusetts

$28.52

$59,330

Idaho

720

1.007

12

Colorado

$27.44

$57,070

Nebraska

930

0.982

13

Wisconsin

$27.36

$56,910

Indiana

2,800

0.959

14

Hawaii

$26.96

$56,080

Wisconsin

2,580

0.953

15

Maryland

$26.68

$55,500

Alabama

1,810

0.950

16

New Jersey

$26.60

$55,320

Florida

7,720

0.915

17

Arizona

$25.32

$52,670

Nevada

1,100

0.883

18

Virginia

$25.08

$52,160

Texas

10,680

0.882

19

Delaware

$25.00

$52,000

Maine

500

0.872

20

New Hampshire

$24.90

$51,800

Minnesota

2,340

0.865

21

Montana

$24.48

$50,920

Arizona

2,270

0.799

22

Illinois

$24.41

$50,770

Georgia

3,400

0.790

23

North Dakota

$24.41

$50,760

Alaska

230

0.787

24

Maine

$24.04

$50,010

Tennessee

2,250

0.773

25

Texas

$23.97

$49,860

North Carolina

3,210

0.747

26

Indiana

$23.74

$49,380

Pennsylvania

4,080

0.741

27

Ohio

$23.69

$49,280

Utah

1,100

0.740

28

Nebraska

$23.66

$49,200

Maryland

1,850

0.735

29

Idaho

$23.37

$48,600

Oregon

1,330

0.734

30

Utah

$23.23

$48,320

Ohio

3,760

0.732

31

Georgia

$23.07

$47,980

Washington

2,330

0.729

32

Pennsylvania

$23.02

$47,890

Kansas

970

0.727

33

Vermont

$22.96

$47,750

Massachusetts

2,410

0.719

34

Florida

$22.46

$46,710

Missouri

1,890

0.702

35

Wyoming

$22.32

$46,420

New Hampshire

430

0.701

36

Kansas

$22.09

$45,950

Colorado

1,740

0.677

37

Michigan

$22.07

$45,910

Illinois

3,750

0.666

38

New Mexico

$21.94

$45,630

Connecticut

1,030

0.665

39

North Carolina

$21.87

$45,490

Delaware

280

0.656

40

Missouri

$21.63

$44,990

North Dakota

260

0.643

41

Oklahoma

$21.59

$44,900

New York

5,510

0.634

42

South Dakota

$21.49

$44,700

Wyoming

160

0.600

43

Tennessee

$21.41

$44,540

Virginia

2,080

0.561

44

Kentucky

$21.24

$44,180

California

9,140

0.557

45

South Carolina

$21.10

$43,880

New Jersey

2,090

0.554

46

Iowa

$21.05

$43,780

Hawaii

300

0.518

47

Arkansas

$20.38

$42,390

Iowa

710

0.483

48

Louisiana

$20.26

$42,140

Rhode Island

190

0.436

49

Mississippi

$19.96

$41,520

District of Columbia

280

0.409

50

West Virginia

$19.18

$39,890

Vermont

70

0.250

51

Alabama

$18.58

$38,660

 

