Fortune 500: 40 healthcare companies make 2020 list

Fortune released its 66th annual list of the 500 most profitable U.S. companies May 18, with 40 healthcare companies making the cut.

The 500 companies that made this year's list have $14.2 trillion in combined revenue, representing two-thirds of the U.S. economy, according to Fortune.

Companies are ranked in order of their total revenue in the last fiscal year. Only companies incorporated and operating in the U.S. are eligible for inclusion in the Fortune 500.

Here are the 40 healthcare companies that made the list in 2020, accompanied by their ranking and total revenue for the fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2019:

5. CVS Health: $256.8 billion

7. UnitedHealth Group: $242.2 billion

8. McKesson: $214.3 billion

10. AmerisourceBergen: $179.6 billion

13. Cigna: $153.6 billion

16. Cardinal Health: $145.5 billion

29. Anthem: $104.2 billion

35. Johnson & Johnson: $82.1 billion

42. Centene: $74.6 billion

52. Humana: $64.9 billion

64. Pfizer: $51.8 billion

65. HCA Healthcare: $51.3 billion

69 Merck: $46.8 billion

99. AbbVie: $33.3 billion

104. Abbott Laboratories: $31.9 billion

115. Bristol Myers Squibb: $26.1 billion

135. Amgen: $23.4 billion

140. Gilead Sciences: $22.4 billion

145. Eli Lilly: $22.3 billion

161. Danaher: $20.5 billion

174. Tenet Healthcare: $18.5 billion

187. Becton Dickinson: $17.3 billion

193. Molina Healthcare: $16.8 billion

214: Stryker: $14.9 billion

223. Biogen: $14.4 billion

230: DaVita: $14.1 billion

241: Community Health Systems: $13.2 billion

274. Laboratory Corp. of America: $11.6 billion

281: Universal Health Services: $11.4 billion

282: Baxter International: $11.4 billion

290: IQVIA Holdings: $11.1 billion

296: Boston Scientific: $10.7 billion

304: Henry Schein: $10.3 billion

332: Owens & Minor: $9.7 billion

399: Zimmer Biomet Holdings: $8 billion

405. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals: $7.9 billion

410: Quest Diagnostics: $7.7 billion

432. Magellan Health: $7.2 billion

472. Zoetis: $6.3 billion

498: Cerner: $5.7 billion

More articles on healthcare finance:

CMS offers hospitals $1.9B in incentive payments

15 hospitals have closed this year — here's why

COVID-19 pushes CommonSpirit to $1.4B loss in Q3

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.