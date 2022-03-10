Equipment, property cost $1.4M per operating room at ASCs

The average cost of gross plant, property and equipment per operating room for ASCs is about $1.4 million, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide representing an aggregate surgical case volume of over 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.

The average gross plant, property and equipment cost per square foot at ASCs is $308.

Gross plant, property and equipment is the original acquisition cost of all tangible fixed assets used throughout normal operations. This includes building improvements, medical equipment, office equipment, computer hardware, software and more. It does not include items such as inventory and other supplies which are used for less than one year.