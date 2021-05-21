Employed vs. independent physician pay for 7 ASC specialties

Independent physicians report higher average compensation for the specialties most essential to ASCs, according to the Medscape Orthopedics Compensation Report 2021.
The report, released May 14, shows the gap between compensation for employed specialists and independent specialists ranges from $3,000 in gastroenterology to $32,000 among OB-GYN physicians.
Here is a breakdown of seven ASC specialties:
Orthopedic surgeons
Employed: $497,000
Independent: $526,000
Cardiologists
Employed: $450,000
Independent: $477,000
Gastroenterologists
Employed: $405,000
Independent: $408,000
General surgeons
Employed: $371,000
Independent: $379,000
Anesthesiologists
Employed: $367,000
Independent: $391,000
Ophthalmologists
Employed: $361,000
Independent: $395,000
OB-GYN physicians
Employed: $300,000
Independent: $332,000