Employed vs. independent physician pay for 7 ASC specialties

Independent physicians report higher average compensation for the specialties most essential to ASCs, according to the Medscape Orthopedics Compensation Report 2021.

The report, released May 14, shows the gap between compensation for employed specialists and independent specialists ranges from $3,000 in gastroenterology to $32,000 among OB-GYN physicians.

Here is a breakdown of seven ASC specialties:

Orthopedic surgeons

Employed: $497,000

Independent: $526,000

Cardiologists

Employed: $450,000

Independent: $477,000

Gastroenterologists

Employed: $405,000

Independent: $408,000

General surgeons

Employed: $371,000

Independent: $379,000

Anesthesiologists

Employed: $367,000

Independent: $391,000

Ophthalmologists

Employed: $361,000

Independent: $395,000

OB-GYN physicians

Employed: $300,000

Independent: $332,000