Average physician pay hits $362K & 3 more insights from 2021 study

The average physician makes $362,040 a year, according to the "2021 Physician and Advanced Practice Salary Report" by LocumTenens.com.

The report is based on a May survey that received 2,300 responses from physicians and advanced practitioners in all 50 states.

Four key insights:

1. The average physician salary in 2020 was $362,040, a slight increase from 2019's $360,104.

2. The average advanced practitioner made $142,250 in 2020, a slight increase from 2019's $139,750.

3. For general surgeons in 2020, the average annual salary was $391,583, a 6 percent increase from 2019.

4. Hospital employment among general surgeons increased 9 percent from last year, hitting 67 percent.