ASCs vs. hospitals: who pays medical staff better?

Physicians are drawn to ASCs for multiple reasons, but hospitals usually pay them better. That's not the case for the rest of the medical staff.

Nurse practitioners, registered nurses, physician assistants, and surgical technologists all make more money on average in the outpatient arena than they do in hospitals, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released March 31.

Here is the outpatient wage advantage for each position:

Physician assistants: Outpatient wage advantage of $5.53/hr, $11,500/yr

No. of employed PAs Hourly mean wage Annual mean wage Hospitals 30,860 $56.40 $117,320 Outpatient centers 10,190 $61.93 $128,820

Registered nurses: Outpatient wage advantage of $3.66/hr, $7,620/yr

No. of employed RNs Hourly mean wage Annual mean wage Hospitals 1,729,200 $39.27 $81,680 Outpatient centers 150,380 $42.93 $89,300

Nurse practitioners: Outpatient wage advantage of $2.71/hr, $5,640/yr

No. of employed NPs Hourly mean wage Annual mean wage Hospitals 49,920 $56.83 $118,210 Outpatient centers 18,920 $59.54 $123,850

Surgical technologists: Outpatient wage advantage of $1.16/hr, $2,420/yr