ASCs vs. hospitals: who pays medical staff better?

Physicians are drawn to ASCs for multiple reasons, but hospitals usually pay them better. That's not the case for the rest of the medical staff.
Nurse practitioners, registered nurses, physician assistants, and surgical technologists all make more money on average in the outpatient arena than they do in hospitals, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released March 31.
Here is the outpatient wage advantage for each position:
Physician assistants: Outpatient wage advantage of $5.53/hr, $11,500/yr
|
No. of employed PAs
|
Hourly mean wage
|
Annual mean wage
|
Hospitals
|
30,860
|
$56.40
|
$117,320
|
Outpatient centers
|
10,190
|
$61.93
|
$128,820
Registered nurses: Outpatient wage advantage of $3.66/hr, $7,620/yr
|
No. of employed RNs
|
Hourly mean wage
|
Annual mean wage
|
Hospitals
|
1,729,200
|
$39.27
|
$81,680
|
Outpatient centers
|
150,380
|
$42.93
|
$89,300
Nurse practitioners: Outpatient wage advantage of $2.71/hr, $5,640/yr
|
No. of employed NPs
|
Hourly mean wage
|
Annual mean wage
|
Hospitals
|
49,920
|
$56.83
|
$118,210
|
Outpatient centers
|
18,920
|
$59.54
|
$123,850
Surgical technologists: Outpatient wage advantage of $1.16/hr, $2,420/yr
|
No. of employed STs
|
Hourly mean wage
|
Annual mean wage
|
Hospitals
|
76,770
|
$24.65
|
$51,270
|
Outpatient centers
|
10,860
|
$25.81
|
$53,690