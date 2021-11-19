ASCs vs. hospitals: who pays medical staff better?

Physicians are drawn to ASCs for multiple reasons, but hospitals usually pay them better. That's not the case for the rest of the medical staff.

Nurse practitioners, registered nurses, physician assistants, and surgical technologists all make more money on average in the outpatient arena than they do in hospitals, according to U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data released March 31.

Here is the outpatient wage advantage for each position:

Physician assistants: Outpatient wage advantage of $5.53/hr, $11,500/yr

 

No. of employed PAs

Hourly mean wage

Annual mean wage

Hospitals

30,860

$56.40

$117,320

Outpatient centers

10,190

$61.93

$128,820

 

Registered nurses: Outpatient wage advantage of $3.66/hr, $7,620/yr 

 

No. of employed RNs

Hourly mean wage

Annual mean wage

Hospitals

1,729,200

$39.27

$81,680

Outpatient centers

150,380

$42.93

$89,300

 

Nurse practitioners: Outpatient wage advantage of $2.71/hr, $5,640/yr 

 

No. of employed NPs

Hourly mean wage

Annual mean wage

Hospitals

49,920

$56.83

$118,210

Outpatient centers

18,920

$59.54

$123,850

 

Surgical technologists: Outpatient wage advantage of $1.16/hr, $2,420/yr

 

No. of employed STs

Hourly mean wage

Annual mean wage

Hospitals

76,770

$24.65

$51,270

Outpatient centers

10,860

$25.81

$53,690

 

