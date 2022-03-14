ASCs' average rental rate per square foot

The average rental rate of ASCs per square foot is $32, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

The study uses information from more than 380 centers nationwide representing an aggregate surgical case volume of over 2 million. The data was collected from 2018, 2019 and year-to-date February 2020 time periods.

Rental rate per square foot is the rate the center pays to lease the facility. This includes build-outs, common area maintenance and property taxes. It excludes other occupancy costs including janitorial and utility expenses.