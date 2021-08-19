ASC specialist wRVUs drop in 2020, pay per unit rises 12%+

Surgical specialists and proceduralists reported a slight drop in overall pay despite large decreases in productivity last year during the pandemic, according to AMGA's 2021 Medical Group Compensation and Productivity survey.

Physician productivity dropped 10.17 percent on average in 2020, compared to a 0.56 percent increase in 2019.

"While stark, this decline is not surprising," said Elizabeth Siemsen, AMGA consulting director. "Medical groups temporarily canceling elective procedures, an inability for some patients to access healthcare services for portions of the year, and the apprehension of other patients to seek in-person care for fear of COVID-19 infections played a role in the declines we observed."

Here are the compensation statistics for key ASC specialties:

Gastroenterology

Pay: 0.74 percent drop

wRVUs: 17.1 percent drop

Compensation per wRVU: 15.24 percent increase

Orthopedic surgery

Pay: 0.89 percent drop

wRVUs: 14.84 percent drop

Compensation per wRVU: 11.36 percent increase

General surgery

Pay: 2.69 percent decrease

wRVU: 12.18 percent decrease

Compensation per wRVU: 8.95 percent increase