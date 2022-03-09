Sixty percent of ASC ownership is physician-only, according to Avanza's "2022 Key ASC Benchmarks and Industry Figures" report.

The report, released March 8, uses data based on information available as of January. It is a compilation of recently published ASC benchmarks and industry figures.

ASC ownership structure breakdown:

Physician-only — 60 percent

Hospital-physician — 17 percent

Corporate-physician — 13 percent

Corporate-only — 5 percent

Hospital-only — 3 percent

Other — 2 percent