ASC nurses earn $37.50/hour on average: Survey

On average, nurses earn $37.50 an hour at ASCs and work about 6.7 hours per case, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.
Here's how ASC nursing, tech and administrative staff stack up in terms of average hourly salary and hours per case:
Nurses
Avg. salary: $37.50
Hours/case: 6.7
Tech staff
Avg. salary: $25.70
Hours/case: 3.3
Administrative staff
Avg. salary: $28.10
Hours/case: 4
Editor's note: The study uses data from more than 380 U.S. ASCs representing an aggregate surgical case volume of over 2 million. Data was collected from 2018 to February 2020.