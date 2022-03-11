ASC nurses earn $37.50/hour on average: Survey

On average, nurses earn $37.50 an hour at ASCs and work about 6.7 hours per case, according to VMG Health's "Multi-Specialty ASC Benchmarking Study" for 2022.

Here's how ASC nursing, tech and administrative staff stack up in terms of average hourly salary and hours per case:

Nurses

Avg. salary: $37.50

Hours/case: 6.7

Tech staff

Avg. salary: $25.70

Hours/case: 3.3

Administrative staff

Avg. salary: $28.10

Hours/case: 4

Editor's note: The study uses data from more than 380 U.S. ASCs representing an aggregate surgical case volume of over 2 million. Data was collected from 2018 to February 2020.