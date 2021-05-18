Anesthesia & ENT among biggest physician pay decreases: Medscape

ENT, anesthesia and dermatology were among the specialties with the biggest decreases in physician pay between 2020 and 2021.

Here are the five specialties whose pay decreased the most between 2020 and 2021, according to Medscape's 2020 and 2021 Physician Compensation Report.

1. Allergy and immunology: 9 percent decrease

2020: $301,000

2021: $274,000

2. Otolaryngology: 8.3 percent decrease

2020: $455,000

2021: $417,000

3. Anesthesiology: 5 percent decrease

2020: $398,000

2021: $378,000

4. Pediatrics: 4.74 percent decrease

2020: $232,000

2021: $221,000

5. Dermatology: 4.1 percent decline

2020: $411,000

2021: $394,000

