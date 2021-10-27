America's 10 best ASCs 2022, per Newsweek

Listen
UCLA Health - Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood in Los Angeles was ranked the top ASC in the country by Newsweek and global research firm Statista.
Newsweek and Statista identified the best ASCs in the states with the most ASCs.
The 2022 ranking took into account ASC quality data, how ASCs handled COVID-19 and surveys of ASC nurses, therapists, physicians, surgeons and administrators conducted from July to September. The project analyzed more than 4,600 ASCs.
The top 10 ASCs in the country:
- UCLA Health - Ambulatory Surgery Center Westwood (Los Angeles)
- Cedars Sinai - 90210 Surgery Medical Center (Beverly Hills, Calif.)
- The Surgery Center at TGH Brandon Healthplex (Tampa, Fla.)
- Florida Medical Clinic - North Tampa
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Surgical Center of San Diego (California)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - Texas Health Surgery Center Rockwall
- Coral Gables Surgery Center (Miami, Fla.)
- Johns Hopkins Health Care & Surgery Center - White Marsh (Nottingham, Md.)
- Gramercy Surgery Center - New York (New York City)
- Surgical Care Affiliates - WestHealth Surgery Center (Plymouth, Minn.)