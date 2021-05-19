99 percent of patients felt safe at New Jersey ASCs they visited, survey says

More than 99 percent of patients strongly agreed or agreed that they felt safe at the New Jersey-based ASC they visited, according to a study released by the New Jersey Association of Ambulatory Surgery Centers.

Symphony Performance Health conducted the surveys independently, according to a May 18 release.

Here are five things to know:

1. The surveys included patients who underwent a procedure at a N.J.-based ambulatory surgery center between September 2020 and March 2021, compared to August 2019 and February 2020.

2. More than 99 percent of patients felt safe at the ASC they visited between September 2020 and March 2021, as well as between August 2019 and February 2020.

3. Of the 15,701 respondents, 87.82 percent strongly agreed and 11.88 percent agreed that they felt safe at the ASC they visited. Only 0.3 percent said they disagreed or strongly disagreed.

4. During both periods, nearly 99 percent of patients surveyed were confident in the care they received in the six months after ASCs reopened.

5. During both periods, more than 98 percent of patients said they would recommend the facility to friends and family.

"The ASC industry in New Jersey was hit hard when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared," NJAASC President Jeff Shanton said. "In spite of this, New Jersey's ASCs took purposeful steps to ensure that patients and staff alike could be treated and go to work in a healthy and safe environment."

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.