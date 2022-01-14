55% of physicians would take a pay cut for a better work-life balance, survey says

Listen
Fifty-five percent of physicians said they would take a salary reduction to have a better work-life balance, compared to 47 percent of physicians last year, according to the results of the "Medscape 2022 Physician Lifestyle and Happiness Report."
The report examined survey responses from more than 13,000 U.S.-based physicians in 29 specialties between June and September 2021.
Here are four more survey findings:
- When asked about what they are doing to maintain their happiness, 68 percent of surveyed physicians said they spend time with their family and friends; 66 percent said they spend time on a hobby; and 63 percent said they exercise.
- The majority of physicians said they don't spend enough time on their own health and wellness, with women spending the least time, 27 percent, compared to men, 38 percent.
- Only 24 percent of physicians said they were very happy outside of work during the pandemic, compared to 41 percent before the pandemic.
- Some physicians said the stress of coming home to unsupportive partners and peers not adhering to safety protocols contributed to the emotional toll of the pandemic.